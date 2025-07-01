$41.780.14
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3134 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 7801 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 22843 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 77943 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88273 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51110 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111521 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175317 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79528 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77977 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Tags
Authors
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM • 3131 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1700 views

Actress Mackenzie Davis will join Josh Hartnett in a six-episode limited series set in Newfoundland. The project tells the story of a fisherman who fights for his family and way of life amidst the appearance of a mysterious sea creature.

Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett

Actress Mackenzie Davis has joined the main cast of the untitled project about Newfoundland, Deadline reports, according to UNN.

Details

Davis will star opposite actor Josh Hartnett, who is also an executive producer, in a limited series set in Newfoundland, Canada, where filming will also take place.

The 6-episode project from creator Jesse McKeown tells the story of a hardened fisherman (Hartnett) who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town.

Canadian-born Davis most recently starred as Louise Dalton in the Blumhouse/Universal psychological thriller "Speak No Evil," working with James McAvoy, and as Isabelle in Justin Anderson's drama "Swimming Home." Her other film credits include "Blade Runner 2049," "Terminator: Dark Fate," "Tully," and "The Martian."

On the small screen, she starred in "Station Eleven" on HBO Max and "Halt and Catch Fire" on AMC, and had additional roles in "Black Mirror" and "Love, Death & Robots" on Netflix. Davis will next be seen in the starring role in the Netflix crime noir series "The Undertow."

Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend13.06.25, 18:24 • 171529 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Canada
Netflix
Tesla
