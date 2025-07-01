Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett

Actress Mackenzie Davis has joined the main cast of the untitled project about Newfoundland, Deadline reports, according to UNN.

Details

Davis will star opposite actor Josh Hartnett, who is also an executive producer, in a limited series set in Newfoundland, Canada, where filming will also take place.

The 6-episode project from creator Jesse McKeown tells the story of a hardened fisherman (Hartnett) who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town.

Canadian-born Davis most recently starred as Louise Dalton in the Blumhouse/Universal psychological thriller "Speak No Evil," working with James McAvoy, and as Isabelle in Justin Anderson's drama "Swimming Home." Her other film credits include "Blade Runner 2049," "Terminator: Dark Fate," "Tully," and "The Martian."

On the small screen, she starred in "Station Eleven" on HBO Max and "Halt and Catch Fire" on AMC, and had additional roles in "Black Mirror" and "Love, Death & Robots" on Netflix. Davis will next be seen in the starring role in the Netflix crime noir series "The Undertow."

