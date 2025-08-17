Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older People
Kyiv • UNN
By 2040, Ukraine plans to create a society where age does not hinder work and self-realization. The Ministry of Social Policy is developing an "Active Longevity" strategy for people aged 45+.
Barrier-free access as an approach is gradually becoming a new social norm. People are increasingly accepting dignified aging and intergenerational teamwork (25+ and 55+) as the norm. The policy of the Ministry of Social Policy, together with partners, is built precisely around this logic.
It is noted that the ministry considers it necessary to:
- the concept of barrier-free access in the field of labor;
- creation of age-friendly services and digital platforms;
- training and adaptation programs for people aged 45+;
- development of care infrastructure as a condition for the participation of women in mature age.
Active longevity is one of the directions of Ukraine's Demographic Development Strategy until 2040.
