Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 88703 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 59338 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 61736 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 56409 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 50033 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 245563 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213118 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167744 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154986 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older People

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

By 2040, Ukraine plans to create a society where age does not hinder work and self-realization. The Ministry of Social Policy is developing an "Active Longevity" strategy for people aged 45+.

Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older People

By 2040, Ukraine plans to build a society where age is not an obstacle to work and self-realization. State policy is aimed at training, supporting, and developing infrastructure for people aged 45+. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, as conveyed by UNN.

Barrier-free access as an approach is gradually becoming a new social norm. People are increasingly accepting dignified aging and intergenerational teamwork (25+ and 55+) as the norm. The policy of the Ministry of Social Policy, together with partners, is built precisely around this logic.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the ministry considers it necessary to:

  • the concept of barrier-free access in the field of labor;
    • creation of age-friendly services and digital platforms;
      • training and adaptation programs for people aged 45+;
        • development of care infrastructure as a condition for the participation of women in mature age.

          Active longevity is one of the directions of Ukraine's Demographic Development Strategy until 2040.

          - the agency added.

          Alona Utkina

          Society
          Defence City
          Education
          Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
          Ukraine