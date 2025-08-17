Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older People

By 2040, Ukraine plans to build a society where age is not an obstacle to work and self-realization. State policy is aimed at training, supporting, and developing infrastructure for people aged 45+. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, as conveyed by UNN.

Barrier-free access as an approach is gradually becoming a new social norm. People are increasingly accepting dignified aging and intergenerational teamwork (25+ and 55+) as the norm. The policy of the Ministry of Social Policy, together with partners, is built precisely around this logic. - the statement reads.

It is noted that the ministry considers it necessary to:

the concept of barrier-free access in the field of labor;

creation of age-friendly services and digital platforms;

training and adaptation programs for people aged 45+;

development of care infrastructure as a condition for the participation of women in mature age.

Active longevity is one of the directions of Ukraine's Demographic Development Strategy until 2040. - the agency added.

