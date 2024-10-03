Accused of spying for Israel: Belgian journalists beaten in Beirut

Two Belgian journalists were beaten in Beirut, accused of spying for Israel, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

According to the media, reporter Robin Ramakers and cameraman Stein de Smet were working in Beirut and interviewing local residents who had seen the Israeli shelling.

"While Robin was interviewing eyewitnesses and Stein was filming, a group of about 20 people accused them of spying for Israel," the Belgian TV channel VTM reported.

An angry mob attacked the journalists, resulting in facial fractures for Ramakers and a leg injury for cameraman Stijn de Smet. Both had to be treated in the hospital.

According to the reporter, the armed men first shot the cameraman in the leg with two bullets, and then took him to the basement, where he was severely beaten. The journalists were then released. The attackers reportedly also broke the nose of one of the assistants of the Belgian film crew.

