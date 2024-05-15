About 10% of Kyiv residents experienced power outages - Yasno

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

About 10% of Kyiv residents experienced power outages - Yasno

About 10% of Kyiv residents experienced power outages - Yasno

Kyiv

About 10% of Kyiv residents suffered emergency power outages yesterday due to shortages caused by Russian aggression and attacks on Ukrainian energy generating facilities, with restrictions also affecting industry.

About 10% of Kyiv residents experienced emergency power outages yesterday. This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko during a telethon on Wednesday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Speaking about the industry, it has been under restrictions for a week now, meaning that blackouts have been applied to the industry. Last night, as this deficit increased due to consumption, primarily due to the cold snap, emergency power cuts were applied to the population. I can say that about 10% of Kyiv residents were affected by these blackouts

- Kovalenko said.

According to him, the blackouts were canceled at night because consumption dropped, but in the morning restrictions were imposed on the population for about 1.5-2 hours during the morning peak.

Kovalenko noted that at about 9:20 a.m., the emergency restrictions for the population were lifted, but for industry they remain in place for the entire day.

"Of course, if the situation changes during the day, the blackouts may return again. What should we expect? As a result of Russian aggression and Russian attacks, we have lost quite a lot of generation. I say generation means generation plus imports that can be attracted. Therefore, we have a certain fixed value that we can use. Therefore, if consumption grows, there will be a deficit, and there may be restrictions due to this deficit," Kovalenko said.

He also explained when electricity consumption in Ukraine will increase.

"We have two stories ahead. The first is the summer peak, when the temperature outside the window rises, the heat sets in, everyone turns on the air conditioners, and then consumption increases. The second is the heating season, when electricity consumption is at its highest. Therefore, first of all, we need to prepare for the summer peak, but I believe that the summer peak is primarily some restrictions that are not serious enough, because we have daylight hours, we have warmth. First of all, we need to prepare for winter now," Kovalenko said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

