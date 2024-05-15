About 10% of Kyiv residents experienced power outages - Yasno

About 10% of Kyiv residents experienced emergency power outages yesterday. This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko during a telethon on Wednesday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Speaking about the industry, it has been under restrictions for a week now, meaning that blackouts have been applied to the industry. Last night, as this deficit increased due to consumption, primarily due to the cold snap, emergency power cuts were applied to the population. I can say that about 10% of Kyiv residents were affected by these blackouts - Kovalenko said.

According to him, the blackouts were canceled at night because consumption dropped, but in the morning restrictions were imposed on the population for about 1.5-2 hours during the morning peak.

Kovalenko noted that at about 9:20 a.m., the emergency restrictions for the population were lifted, but for industry they remain in place for the entire day.

"Of course, if the situation changes during the day, the blackouts may return again. What should we expect? As a result of Russian aggression and Russian attacks, we have lost quite a lot of generation. I say generation means generation plus imports that can be attracted. Therefore, we have a certain fixed value that we can use. Therefore, if consumption grows, there will be a deficit, and there may be restrictions due to this deficit," Kovalenko said.

Halushchenko on the situation in the power system: the situation will be difficult in the summer

He also explained when electricity consumption in Ukraine will increase.

"We have two stories ahead. The first is the summer peak, when the temperature outside the window rises, the heat sets in, everyone turns on the air conditioners, and then consumption increases. The second is the heating season, when electricity consumption is at its highest. Therefore, first of all, we need to prepare for the summer peak, but I believe that the summer peak is primarily some restrictions that are not serious enough, because we have daylight hours, we have warmth. First of all, we need to prepare for winter now," Kovalenko said.

"The situation is difficult": Energy Minister urges consumers to save electricity and prepare for a difficult winter