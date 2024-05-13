"The situation is difficult": Energy Minister urges consumers to save electricity and prepare for a difficult winter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82740 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107660 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174221 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165468 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41207 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65429 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59623 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224673 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59623 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65429 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112983 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113873 views
Actual
"The situation is difficult": Energy Minister urges consumers to save electricity and prepare for a difficult winter

"The situation is difficult": Energy Minister urges consumers to save electricity and prepare for a difficult winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30223 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine warned of possible difficulties with electricity supply in winter and summer due to significant losses of generating capacity as a result of hostile shelling, urging consumers to save electricity and prepare for a difficult winter.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has advised to prepare for a difficult winter, noting that it will be difficult to keep the system without restrictions, especially in winter, and indicated that difficulties with electricity supply may also occur in summer. The minister's statement was released by the Energy Ministry on Monday, calling for economical consumption of electricity, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Energy noted that in recent months, the Ukrainian energy system has suffered the greatest damage since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia.

"As of today, we have already lost about 8 GW of capacity in the system. If this had happened in any other country, there would have been a total blackout. The situation is difficult. But today there is power, the system is balanced, and this is the result of the hard work of power engineers who work every day, around the clock, to maintain the system," the Minister emphasized.

Answering the question whether there will be any restrictions on electricity supply to consumers in the current conditions, as there were in 2022-2023, the Minister said: "It will be difficult to keep the system without restrictions, especially in winter. We should also take into account that we are currently recording the situation as of now, and it is difficult to predict the situation by winter, taking into account the next shelling or its impact on the system. But it is obvious that there will be an additional negative impact on the system. Therefore, the situation will be difficult.

The head of the Ministry of Energy, as stated, "advised all consumers to prepare for a difficult winter, while emphasizing that the energy sector will do everything possible to ensure that it is stable, in particular, like the winter of 2023-2024.

"Even if you have no restrictions today, you need to understand that the war is ongoing, and somewhere along the line, there will be restrictions. That is why it is very important to use electricity economically," the Minister emphasized.

He noted that there may be difficulties with electricity supply in summer. At the same time, renewable energy sources, in particular solar power plants, help to balance the system during this period of the year.

Yasno CEO predicts electricity restrictions for household consumers13.05.24, 10:00 • 23832 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising