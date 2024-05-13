Yasno CEO predicts electricity restrictions for household consumers

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko predicts that if electricity consumption continues to grow even more, Ukraine may introduce restrictions for household consumers. Kovalenko said this during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"We have two parts of the power system. The first is the energy part, and the second is the grid. If we talk about the energy part, we already have a deficit in the system. We can generate some electricity domestically, and we add imports from outside, which can be provided as emergency aid or commercially. If we have all these energy volumes, they are already not enough in terms of the needs we consume as a country," Kovalenko said.

He noted that there are two types of large electricity consumers in Ukraine: industry and households.

Now they are limiting industrial consumers to cover this deficit. I think that if consumption grows even more, and it is 100% certain to grow even more, we will have restrictions. It won't be a significant loss, it's not the lack of electricity that we should be afraid of, but the lack of heat. We have a very long daylight hours, it is warm, and an hour or several hours a day without electricity will not be critical. I believe that everyone should focus on preparing for the next heating season - Kovalenko added.

Recall

A possible increase in the electricity tariff is currently being discussed .