Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86194 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108337 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151134 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155095 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251256 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174368 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165595 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Yasno CEO predicts electricity restrictions for household consumers

Yasno CEO predicts electricity restrictions for household consumers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23829 views

Yasno's CEO predicts that if electricity consumption continues to grow, Ukraine may impose restrictions on household consumers to cover the shortfall. However, he says that the lack of heat is more worrisome than the lack of electricity.

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko predicts that if electricity consumption continues to grow even more, Ukraine may introduce restrictions for household consumers. Kovalenko said this during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"We have two parts of the power system. The first is the energy part, and the second is the grid. If we talk about the energy part, we already have a deficit in the system. We can generate some electricity domestically, and we add imports from outside, which can be provided as emergency aid or commercially. If we have all these energy volumes, they are already not enough in terms of the needs we consume as a country," Kovalenko said.

He noted that there are two types of large electricity consumers in Ukraine: industry and households.

Now they are limiting industrial consumers to cover this deficit. I think that if consumption grows even more, and it is 100% certain to grow even more, we will have restrictions. It won't be a significant loss, it's not the lack of electricity that we should be afraid of, but the lack of heat. We have a very long daylight hours, it is warm, and an hour or several hours a day without electricity will not be critical. I believe that everyone should focus on preparing for the next heating season

- Kovalenko added.

Recall

A possible increase in the electricity tariff is currently being discussed .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising