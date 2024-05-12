Halushchenko on the situation in the power system: the situation will be difficult in the summer

In summer, the situation in the power system will be as difficult as in winter. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

When asked whether there are scenarios in which household consumers in Ukraine will avoid massive blackouts, Galushchenko replied: "Massive outages, that is, we are talking about whether there will be restrictions like in 2022 and 2023. In fact, it will be difficult to maintain the system without such restrictions, especially when we are talking about winter. Moreover, it should be borne in mind that we are recording the situation as of now, and the situation that will be by winter, taking into account the next shelling or the impact of that shelling on the system, is difficult to predict now.

He noted that the system will likely have some additional negative impact.

So the situation will be difficult... We need to prepare for any difficult conditions. Especially because of the war. Even if you have no restrictions today, you need to understand that the war has been going on all this time, so there are restrictions. Saving electricity is also important here, - Galushchenko said.

When asked about the likelihood that scheduled outages, possibly emergency ones, will begin in the summer, Galushchenko replied: "It will be a difficult situation in the summer, because we have a peak not only in July and August. Now we see that this will also be a challenge. But in summer, we are more active in using renewable energy sources, especially the sun. This helps us to balance the system, so we will see what the situation will be in the summer, which is also a big challenge today.

The Minister noted that Ukraine is currently counting on maximum import capacities and emergency assistance, which is in addition to the authorized volume of electricity imports.

Addendum

Artem Martyniuk, acting CEO of Ukrainian Distribution Networks, said that there will be no blackouts in Ukraine. There may be restrictions during peak hours that may affect household consumers.

On May 8, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk reportedthat Ukraine had lost more than 8 GW of power due to shelling of its energy infrastructure.