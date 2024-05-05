A woman was killed in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling by Russia

An elderly woman was killed in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling by the Russian army, and her body was unblocked from the rubble of the house. The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in his Telegram, UNN reports .

An 88-year-old woman died as a result of hostile shelling in the village of Monachynivka. The body of the deceased was unblocked from under the rubble after the fire in the house was extinguished. - said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall

Occupants attacked Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. In the village of Monachynivka, a private house caught fire, and a 34-year-old civilian man was injured. Also, a man was injured as a result of shelling of Kivsharivka .