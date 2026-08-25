Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attack
Kyiv • UNN
In the Holosiivskyi district, fragments of a Russian UAV struck a high-rise building. Medics provided the injured woman with outpatient care.
A person was injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.
One person was injured in the Holosiivskyi district, where fragments of an enemy UAV struck a high-rise building
According to him, medics provided outpatient care to the injured woman.
Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered "Banderol" UAVs, damaging a high-rise building25.08.26, 01:16 • 3948 views
According to the State Emergency Service, a high-rise building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack. The shelling by Russia damaged one of the apartments on the 14th floor, with no subsequent fire.