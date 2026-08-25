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Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

In the Holosiivskyi district, fragments of a Russian UAV struck a high-rise building. Medics provided the injured woman with outpatient care.

Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attack

A person was injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

One person was injured in the Holosiivskyi district, where fragments of an enemy UAV struck a high-rise building

- the mayor said.

According to him, medics provided outpatient care to the injured woman.

Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered "Banderol" UAVs, damaging a high-rise building25.08.26, 01:16 • 3948 views

According to the State Emergency Service, a high-rise building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack. The shelling by Russia damaged one of the apartments on the 14th floor, with no subsequent fire. 

Julia Shramko

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