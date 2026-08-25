Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attack

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire Point

Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed

A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson

Poland and three NATO countries ordered Ukraine-tested Piorun systems worth €1.86 billion

Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered "Banderol" UAVs, damaging a high-rise building

From London to Rome and Paris: where buildings around the world were illuminated in blue and yellow on Independence Day

The US will not recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian — Kellogg

Ukraine was supported today with military and energy packages, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine has issued a unique commemorative silver coin marking the 35th anniversary of Independence

Exclusive