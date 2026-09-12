The Russian team took 6th place at the 9th international MTFE Sírásó Verseny grave-digging championship, which was held in Hungary. The Moscow Times reported this, UNN writes.

Details

This year, 19 teams took part in the competition. Russia was represented by gravedigger Konstantin Strugov from Leningrad Oblast and Artem Gorbikov, an employee of the Novosibirsk crematorium.

Participants had to dig a grave measuring 200×80 cm and 160 cm deep within 2 hours—approximately 2.5 cubic meters of soil in total. They then had 15 minutes to return the soil and form a neat burial mound. The judges assessed the speed, precision, and aesthetics of the work.

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At the first stage, the Russian team failed to dig the required depth by 7 cm. Despite this, it significantly improved on last year's result—then, representatives of the Russian Federation came in last.

It was initially reported that the Russians had come seventh due to a curious mistake. The participants did not understand Hungarian and mistook a handwritten mark on the diploma for the place they had taken. It later turned out that this was the signature of the general sponsor, and the Russian team had actually finished sixth.

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