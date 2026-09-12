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Russians have sharply reduced aid to the Russian military, while 81% of those surveyed are ready to support ending the war "as early as tomorrow"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The share of Russians collecting aid for the Russian military has fallen from 42% to 28% over the year. 81% are ready to end the war as early as tomorrow.

Russians have sharply reduced aid to the Russian military, while 81% of those surveyed are ready to support ending the war "as early as tomorrow"

The share of Russians who collect money or items for Russian military personnel participating in the war against Ukraine fell over the year from 42% to 28%. This is almost the lowest figure since 2022, The Moscow Times reports, citing a poll by the Levada Center, writes UNN.

Details

A lower figure was recorded only in December 2022 — 27%. By November 2023, the share of Russians who helped military personnel had risen to 40% and remained at approximately that level throughout 2024–2025.

Support declined most noticeably in large cities. In Moscow, 16% of respondents collect money or items for military personnel, compared with 32% a year earlier. In cities with populations of around 500,000, the figure fell from 33% to 17%, while in villages it dropped from 50% to 35%.

More and more Russians want the war to end

Russian pro-war bloggers and charitable foundations had previously complained about the decline in fundraising, linking it, among other things, to war fatigue.

At the same time, according to another poll, 81% of Russians said they were ready to support ending the war "as early as tomorrow" — the highest figure since the start of the full-scale invasion. The share of those supporting continuing the war until "complete victory" fell to 9%.

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