A Warsaw-Odesa bus gets into an accident near Lviv: one person killed, 27 injured
Kyiv • UNN
A massive accident involving a Warsaw-Odesa bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and cars occurs on the Lviv bypass. One person was killed, 27 were injured, traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted through Vynnyky.
On the Kyiv-Chop highway near Lviv, a massive accident with victims occurred involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.
At about 06:30 on October 11, a massive accident with victims occurred on the Lviv bypass near the village of Chyshky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars,
Details
As of 07:00, one person was reported dead and 27 injured (injuries of varying severity).
Traffic is completely blocked. Vehicles are being diverted through Vynnyky.
