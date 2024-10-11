A Warsaw-Odesa bus gets into an accident near Lviv: one person killed, 27 injured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 16431 views

A massive accident involving a Warsaw-Odesa bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and cars occurs on the Lviv bypass. One person was killed, 27 were injured, traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted through Vynnyky.

On the Kyiv-Chop highway near Lviv, a massive accident with victims occurred involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

At about 06:30 on October 11, a massive accident with victims occurred on the Lviv bypass near the village of Chyshky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars,

- the message says.

Details

As of 07:00, one person was reported dead and 27 injured (injuries of varying severity).

Traffic is completely blocked. Vehicles are being diverted through Vynnyky.

An accident with Ukrainians in Poland: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told the details of the accident10.10.24, 13:13 • 34847 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
warsawWarsaw
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

