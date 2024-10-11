A Warsaw-Odesa bus gets into an accident near Lviv: one person killed, 27 injured

On the Kyiv-Chop highway near Lviv, a massive accident with victims occurred involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

At about 06:30 on October 11, a massive accident with victims occurred on the Lviv bypass near the village of Chyshky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars, - the message says.



Details

As of 07:00, one person was reported dead and 27 injured (injuries of varying severity).

Traffic is completely blocked. Vehicles are being diverted through Vynnyky.

