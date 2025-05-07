A video feed similar to TikTok will appear in the Netflix mobile app

Netflix will test a feed of vertical shorts in its mobile app, similar to TikTok videos, to help users find something new to watch. Testing will begin in the coming weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheVerge.

According to the publication, from these short videos it will be possible to immediately go to watching the show or movie, or add it to the list of "saved" recordings for watching or "share" with a friend. The controls are located in the lower right corner of the screen, as in TikTok. According to information in the company's blog, testing will begin in the coming weeks.

We know that watching video content using a vertical feed on social media is an easy way. And we also know that our members love watching our clips and trailers to find their next obsession. – said Eunice Kim, Chief Product Officer, at a press briefing.

Let's add

This is not the first time Netflix has experimented with a TikTok-style feed. In 2021, they debuted the "Fast Laughs" comedy show feed, and later the "Kids Clips" feature for children's programs. But this time, the feed should cover many more programs and movies.

Netflix also announced the launch of a redesigned version of its television app.

Netflix introduces a new type of subtitles for people without hearing impairments