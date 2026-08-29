Two-year-old child killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack; 5 people injured

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A young child was killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike amid the third day of Russian attacks on the capital with jet-powered drones; as of this morning, 5 people have been reported injured, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media Saturday, UNN reports.

A two-year-old girl who was injured in Obolon as a result of an enemy UAV falling has died. Since this morning, 5 people have been injured in the capital. Medics provided assistance to four of them at the scene. One injured person — an 18-year-old girl — was hospitalized - Klitschko wrote.

We would like to remind you

that the Russians have been attacking Kyiv with jet-powered drones for the third consecutive day: there have been casualties, fires, and falling debris in a number of districts. After reports of the consequences in three districts, Klitschko said that Obolon was also affected.

"In the Podilskyi district, a UAV also struck a non-residential building. In the Obolonskyi district, a UAV fell in an open area. A nearby café premises were damaged," Klitschko wrote after 1 p.m., stating at the time that medics were providing assistance to an injured child.

Russian jet-powered drones continue to attack Kyiv: aftermath reported in three districts of the capital