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A true Indian summer is coming to Ukraine: what the weather will be like over the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

It will be warm and mostly dry in Ukraine over the weekend: up to +22 °C during the day, with fog in the morning. Kyiv is expected to reach +19 °C with no precipitation.

A true Indian summer is coming to Ukraine: what the weather will be like over the weekend

Warm and mostly dry weather is expected in Ukraine this coming weekend, September 26 and 27. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

This coming weekend, on September 26 and 27, air temperatures are expected to be comfortable throughout Ukraine, at +17 to +22°. The nights will be considerably colder, of course, at only +7 to +11°. Therefore, mornings and evenings will clearly require warmer clothing

- Didenko noted.

Ukraine will be under the influence of an anticyclone, so variable cloudiness, plenty of autumn sunshine, and fog and haze in the mornings are expected.

Light rain is still possible: on Saturday, September 26, in western Ukraine, and on Sunday, September 27, in the east. However, according to Didenko's forecast, it will not spoil the overall picture of warm and sunny weather.

Weather in Kyiv on September 26–27

It will also be warm and dry in Kyiv over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, daytime air temperatures will rise to approximately +19 °C.

It will be cooler in the mornings and evenings—around +10…+12 °C. No precipitation is expected in the capital.

Ukraine will see variable cloudiness: where rain is expected on September 2525.09.26, 06:59 • 3806 views

Olga Rozgon

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