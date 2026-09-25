Ukraine will see variable cloudiness: where rain is expected on September 25

On Friday, September 25, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, precipitation is mostly not expected; only isolated light rain will occur in the northwest of the country. Fog will occur in places in the eastern regions in the morning.

The wind will be southwesterly, 5–10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 14–19°; in the Carpathians, 7–12° - the statement says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Friday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature during the day will be 15–17°.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries