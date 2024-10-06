A trade and exhibition center caught fire in the Russian Caspian Sea

Today, on October 6, an exhibition center covering an area of 700 square meters caught fire in the Dagestan city of Kaspiysk, with the second floor of the building engulfed in flames. There was no information about the victims.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

It is noted that, according to eyewitnesses, the household appliances department next to the wholesale of soft toys caught fire on the territory of the complex. There was no information about the victims.

