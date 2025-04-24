$41.670.15
ukenru
A third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

168 combat engagements were recorded last day, a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 111 air strikes and 6289 shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

A third of the battles on the front last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Toretsk direction and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 24, showing a map of hostilities for April 23, writes UNN.

The enemy is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 168 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 111 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using four missiles and dropping 228 KABs. In addition, it carried out 6,289 shellings, including 175 from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 2,961 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two UAV control points, one electronic warfare facility, four artillery systems and another important enemy object," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to wedge himself into our defense near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiya and Ridkodub.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 12 offensive actions by the invaders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash was recorded yesterday in the area of Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennya, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Skudne, Rivnopil and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to go forward in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Lobkove.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy had one futile attempt to move forward.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaypil direction.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the Kursk region. In this direction, the enemy launched 20 air strikes over the past day, dropping 41 KABs in the process, and carried out 423 shellings, 19 of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 assault actions by the invaders," the statement said.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated24.04.25, 07:28 • 3436 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
