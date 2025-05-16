A Thai developer has been charged in connection with the collapse of a high-rise in Bangkok during the March earthquake

$41.470.07
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
11:56 AM • 8482 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 42640 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46004 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50101 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 151972 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169142 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148616 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182678 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153035 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407417 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 131534 views

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 36576 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53343 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 70389 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30314 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 236642 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 228392 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 290193 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 353629 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407417 views
Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30398 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53420 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 74913 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 112629 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 137835 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

A Thai developer has been charged in connection with the collapse of a high-rise in Bangkok during the March earthquake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Thai tycoon and engineers charged over Bangkok skyscraper collapse during earthquake. The collapse killed dozens of people.

A Thai developer has been charged in connection with the collapse of a high-rise in Bangkok during the March earthquake

A Thai construction tycoon and engineers have been charged in connection with the collapse of an unfinished skyscraper in Bangkok during a deadly earthquake on April 28. The collapse killed 92 people, according to Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

The building, intended to house the State Audit Office of Thailand, was the only structure in the Southeast Asian country to collapse during the earthquake in neighboring Myanmar on March 28.

Prominent Thai businessman Premchai Karnasuta, head of the construction company, along with engineers, designers and builders, surrendered to police on Friday to answer charges of criminal negligence related to the deadly collapse of the new building.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Crete: there is a threat of significant destruction14.05.25, 09:49 • 2881 view

The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for 17 people. Of these, 15 suspects have already surrendered to the police, and the arrival of two more is expected.

Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian Thai Development, one of Thailand's largest construction companies, and 14 other suspects were linked to the companies responsible for the design and construction of the skyscraper, said Deputy Commissioner of Metropolitan Police Noppasin Poonsawat. They were charged with negligence and violation of building codes.

Noppasin added that the developer and contractors officially denied the charges. Many of the accused have previously publicly denied involvement in the construction of the building and responsibility for the collapse after increased attention from the Thai media.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in southern Chile and Argentina: authorities warn of a tsunami threat02.05.25, 17:59 • 10831 view

The Deputy Police Commissioner also said that expert analysis and evidence suggests that the construction did not comply with building codes and structural standards. The investigation revealed "structural defects in the main elevator shaft and substandard concrete and steel".

Thai media reported almost daily on alleged violations in the project, including questionable documentation and procedural deficiencies. 

Considerable attention is paid to the joint venture of Italian-Thai Development with China Railway No. 10, a Chinese firm involved in global infrastructure projects, including in Thailand.

Recall

The deadly earthquake on April 28 near Mandalay in Myanmar alone killed more than 3,700 people, with dozens still missing. In neighboring Bangkok, the earthquake collapsed a skyscraper.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Thailand
