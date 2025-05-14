A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Crete: there is a threat of significant destruction

The German Research Center for Geosciences reported that a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Crete in Greece on Wednesday. It could potentially lead to significant destruction, reports the Daily Mail, UNN writes.

Details

According to the center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 83 km, or 51.57 miles. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a slightly smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1.

The current damage to the island is currently unknown, although the USGS estimates a slight risk of landslides or liquefaction, i.e. loss of structural integrity of the soil.

According to the USGS, tremors were likely felt on dozens of Greek islands, as well as on the west coast of Turkey. Tremors were also likely felt inland, around the Turkish provinces of Mugla and Aydin.

Tremors have been reported as far away as Egypt, Syria and Israel. The region is located in one of the most seismically active zones in Europe, where the African and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in this region, especially along the Hellenic Arc, which in the past has led to several major and devastating events.

Crete has a population of over 624,000, with approximately one-third of the island's population living in the capital, Heraklion.

The island is also one of the most popular holiday destinations in all of Greece, with 15% of visitors arriving in Heraklion.

Typically, any earthquake with a magnitude above 6.0 can cause destruction if it hits a populated area.

According to Michigan Technological University, approximately 100 earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.1 and 6.9 are recorded each year.

Addition

