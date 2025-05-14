$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12190 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52250 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34474 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 103835 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81122 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91661 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86332 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180213 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73691 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180457 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Crete: there is a threat of significant destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded on the island of Crete, which may lead to destruction. Underground tremors were felt in Egypt, Syria and Israel.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Crete: there is a threat of significant destruction

The German Research Center for Geosciences reported that a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Crete in Greece on Wednesday. It could potentially lead to significant destruction, reports the Daily Mail, UNN writes.

Details

According to the center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 83 km, or 51.57 miles. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a slightly smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1.

The current damage to the island is currently unknown, although the USGS estimates a slight risk of landslides or liquefaction, i.e. loss of structural integrity of the soil.

According to the USGS, tremors were likely felt on dozens of Greek islands, as well as on the west coast of Turkey. Tremors were also likely felt inland, around the Turkish provinces of Mugla and Aydin.

Tremors have been reported as far away as Egypt, Syria and Israel. The region is located in one of the most seismically active zones in Europe, where the African and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine12.05.25, 04:47 • 3434 views

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in this region, especially along the Hellenic Arc, which in the past has led to several major and devastating events.

Crete has a population of over 624,000, with approximately one-third of the island's population living in the capital, Heraklion.

The island is also one of the most popular holiday destinations in all of Greece, with 15% of visitors arriving in Heraklion.

Typically, any earthquake with a magnitude above 6.0 can cause destruction if it hits a populated area.

According to Michigan Technological University, approximately 100 earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.1 and 6.9 are recorded each year.

Addition

The earthquake occurred at 12:08 at a depth of 3 km, it was felt in various districts of Naples - people ran out of their houses into the street. Shortly after the first tremors, an aftershock with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

