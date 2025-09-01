A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign

$41.320.06
The lunar eclipse on September 7 opens an eclipse corridor until September 21. This period will affect emotions and ancestral ties, with possible communication disruptions and an escalation of political processes.

The first week of autumn opens with powerful events. Several tense configurations will be active in the sky simultaneously, so it is important to maintain balance - both internal and external. What awaits us in the period from September 1 to 7 - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

Lunar eclipse — September 7

The most important event of the week is the lunar eclipse on September 7 at 9:12 PM Kyiv time. It opens an eclipse corridor that will last until September 21 (solar eclipse).

The period of eclipses in astrology is a time of destiny correction, when events significant for each of us are launched.

A lunar eclipse primarily affects emotions, sensitivity, inner world, and family ties. As we approach this date, we may feel increased vulnerability, mood swings, and "karmic" resolutions of old plots. Such periods usually reflect political processes as well - let's not be surprised by loud news

- Bazylenko stated.

Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse31.08.25, 19:12 • 14006 views

Retrograde Saturn: returning to old lessons

Against the backdrop of the week, Saturn's retrograde motion will be noticeable: a temporary return from Aries to Pisces. This is like a karmic report - a review of internal processes, spiritual guidelines, as well as hidden, behind-thethe-scenes affairs. The essence of the period: honesty with oneself, discipline of the heart, responsibility for the invisible.

Tension in the communication sphere: September 2 - 4

From September 2 to 4, a tense connection is active: Mercury in tension with retrograde Uranus.

Possible:

• communication and technical failures, internet outages;

• unpredictable information breaches;

• difficult negotiations and conflict in communication;

• risks associated with transport, especially air.

This is not the best time for responsible negotiations or signing agreements. Let's double-check the facts, let's not react impulsively.

Growing tension: from September 4

From September 4, another harsh factor is added - tension between Jupiter and Mars. This combination can bring an exacerbation of military and political processes, as well as difficult natural circumstances. We need caution, restraint, and readiness to act prudently.

How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips27.08.25, 10:35 • 215624 views

How to live the days before the eclipse

Before a lunar eclipse, emotionality increases, and stability decreases. This adds a "magnifying glass effect" to the tense aspects of the week.

Recommendations:

• be attentive and careful in words and deeds;

• do not get involved in disputes and toxic discussions;

• focus on yourself and loved ones: support, care, silence;

• in long journeys - maximum caution or postponement of trips.

Week summary: relying on the wisdom of generations

Despite the tension, a number of good, supportive connections between the generational planets - Pluto, Uranus, Neptune, and Saturn - are working in the sky. It is they who give us inner core, endurance, clarity, and adult wisdom. Thanks to this support, we are able to calmly and thoughtfully weigh every step, rethink affairs, maintain focus, and move forward with calm and creative work - even during periods of external storms.

"May this week be a time of review, calm, and conscious, quiet efficiency.

The world can be loud - but our decisions must be balanced and bright," the astrologer noted.

Aries

The week encourages you to take care of your health and routine. It's worth slowing down and regaining strength.

Tip: a small change in daily habits will bring great results.

Taurus

There is more romance and desire to create in your soul. This week opens your heart and inspiration.

Tip: allow yourself to be gentle and creative - this will be a source of joy.

Gemini

Focus on home and family. Comfort and order in your own space will bring clarity to your thoughts.

Tip: tidy up around you - and you will feel inner balance.

Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 101.09.25, 08:39 • 15125 views

Cancer

Many news, meetings, and communication await you. Your ambitions may be affected, but this is an incentive for development.

Tip: be open even to unexpected conversations, but refrain from long journeys.

Leo

Focus on material resources: time, money, energy. It is important to understand where to invest them.

Tip: make a simple plan and stay in control - this will bring confidence.

Virgo

The world is paying attention to you. It's time for new beginnings and personal decisions, but at the end of the week, the eclipse can create tense moments.

Tip: keep yourself in check - calmness will help you get through this period with dignity.

Libra

There is a need for peace and quiet. Balance is now born within you.

Tip: take time for meditation or solitude - this will restore clarity.

Scorpio

Lots of communication and new contacts. Very sharp situations may arise, but your inner peace will maintain balance.

Tip: listen carefully - this is how you will get the most valuable hints.

Sagittarius

Household chores and family matters come to the fore. Comfort becomes your support.

Tip: dedicate the evening to your loved ones - this will give you inner strength.

Capricorn

The week is active: news, meetings, trips. The main thing is not to get lost in the hustle and bustle.

Tip: write down everything important in a list - this will help you stay focused.

Aquarius

Financial and resource issues will become key. There is a chance to resolve an old material issue.

Tip: check the details in documents and agreements - they will bring success.

Pisces

This week's eclipse occurs in your sign. This means maximum psychological involvement and internal transformations.

Tip: create a space of silence and harmony - it will help you get through this time without excessive emotions.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublications