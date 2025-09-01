Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1

From September 1, a number of important innovations will come into force in Ukraine. In particular, employees of territorial recruitment centers and social support will have body cameras, and basic general military training has been introduced for students. UNN tells about this and other innovations.

Body cameras for TRC employees

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that from September 1, all employees of the TRC and SP are obliged to wear body cameras and record video of document checks or summons delivery.

"The Ministry of Defense is strengthening the transparency of the TRC and SP. From September 1, all TRC and SP employees are obliged to wear body cameras and record video during document checks or summons delivery. In case of violation of recording rules, disciplinary responsibility is provided," Shmyhal wrote.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that "this step will ensure the transparency and legality of the activities of TRC notification groups, as well as protect the rights of both parties."

"Currently, the provision of recording equipment is about 85%. Work is underway to purchase additional equipment," Shmyhal noted.

The government has decided to use body cameras by customs officers at all checkpoints

BGMT for students

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, reported that basic general military training (BGMT) for students of higher education institutions will begin in September 2025. It will consist of 300 academic hours.

Basic general military training will consist of two parts:

• theoretical course – 90 academic hours, which students will complete at their educational institutions;

• practical course – 210 academic hours in training units, centers of the Armed Forces and other institutions.

"All students - both men and women - must complete the theory. The practical course is mandatory only for men who are fit for military service for health reasons. Women will practice only at their own request and after passing a medical examination," Serhiy Melnyk noted.

During the training, students will gain basic knowledge of tactical, reconnaissance, and psychological training, first aid, and the basics of military discipline. In addition, they will master weapon handling skills.

After completing BGMT, students take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military registration specialty.

The first training ground for students' basic general military training has already been created in Ukraine - Lisovyi

Pension supplements

From September 1, 2025, Ukrainians will receive additional payments to pensions. At the same time, certain categories will have to undergo identification.

The Pension Fund notes that in September, the amount of payments for Ukrainians whose pension does not exceed UAH 10,340.35 may increase.

The amount of supplements depends on age:

• 70–74 years — UAH 300;

• 75–79 years — UAH 456;

• 80 years and older — UAH 570.

There is no need to submit an application — the recalculation will be carried out automatically. In addition, single pensioners aged 80 and over who need constant care can receive another supplement — 40% of the subsistence minimum for disabled persons (UAH 944).

To receive this money, you need to provide:

• medical certificate;

• family composition certificate;

• application to the Pension Fund;

• confirmation that there are no able-bodied relatives.

Also in September, pensioners will be able to travel free of charge on suburban electric trains (with a pension certificate). There are no benefits for high-speed and long-distance trains. In this case, tickets are paid in full. In cities, pensioners have the right to free travel on buses, trams, and trolleybuses, but metro and taxis are paid separately.

Cyberpolice and PFU warn against fake pension messages