The government has decided to use body cameras by customs officers at all checkpoints
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the use of body cameras by customs officers. Video recording will be continuous during customs control, and citizens will be informed about video recording.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Procedure for the use of individual portable video cameras by officials of customs authorities. According to the procedure, cameras will be attached to customs officers' uniforms, and video recording will be carried out continuously during customs control measures. This is reported by UNN referring to the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram and the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
Details
Amendments have been made to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 370 of June 8, 2016 "On approval of the Procedure for photographing and video recording of customs and other formalities carried out by controlling authorities." The procedure for the use of individual portable video cameras by officials of customs authorities, photographing and video recording of customs control measures and other formalities carried out by controlling authorities in relation to goods and vehicles crossing the customs border of Ukraine has been determined. The Procedure for photographing and video recording of customs and other formalities carried out by controlling authorities has been set out in a new version
According to the Ministry of Finance, the government's decision is aimed at increasing the level of transparency of customs procedures and the effectiveness of control over the movement of goods across the customs border of Ukraine.
According to the new Procedure, body cameras become an integral tool in the work of customs officers during the performance of official duties and physical inspections of goods at all checkpoints equipped with the appropriate equipment
Body cameras will be attached to customs officers' uniforms, and video recording will be carried out continuously during customs control measures and other formalities. Unauthorized turning off of body cameras or deletion of video recordings is prohibited.
Particular attention is paid to informing citizens: warning messages about video recording will be placed at checkpoints, and in their absence, officials will verbally inform about it
In addition, the procedure defines the rules for the use, storage and protection of video data, in particular, it establishes that remote online access to records will be provided around the clock, if technically possible. The procedure also stipulates that the use of body cameras for personal purposes, outside working hours and unauthorized access to video recordings is prohibited.
