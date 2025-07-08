The first training ground for students' basic general military training has already been created in Ukraine - Lisovyi

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 14080 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16824 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 24779 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34625 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 41086 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38244 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38691 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82511 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114488 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116043 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 6821 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 39930 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being soughtJuly 8, 07:20 AM • 72741 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 20241 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov11:00 AM • 3039 views
Publications
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 1527 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 14100 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 168345 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 155343 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 176950 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 141141 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 329301 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 166793 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 281953 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 302791 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

The first training ground for students' basic general military training has already been created in Ukraine - Lisovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 487 views

The first training ground for basic general military training of students has been created in Ukraine, which Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi compared to a "four-star hotel". The training ground is already functioning and ready to accept young people from all over the country, not just from its region.

The first training ground for students' basic general military training has already been created in Ukraine - Lisovyi

In Ukraine, a training ground for students to undergo basic general military training (BGMT) has already been established in one of the regions. It can be compared to a "four-star hotel," said Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi in an interview with Radio Khartia, UNN writes.

Details

These are good conditions, let's say, of such a four-star hostel. In order not to immediately scare young people with some harsh conditions, but on the contrary, to gradually immerse them in such a hobo-style, in which we lived a little during the hostilities

- the minister noted.

Lisovyi did not specify which region he was referring to, but noted that it is quite safe. According to him, this training ground is already operating and is ready to accept young people from all over Ukraine for training, not just from its own region.

The minister also clarified that similar training grounds for students have already been created in several other regions. Lisovyi noted that while university studies are conducted remotely for security reasons, military training should preferably be conducted in person.

For this, bases that are already being created in relatively safe regions can be used

- the minister said.

Addition

The Rada adopted a bill that provides for mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students. Educational institutions must ensure the completion of the training. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsEducation
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9