The first training ground for students' basic general military training has already been created in Ukraine - Lisovyi

In Ukraine, a training ground for students to undergo basic general military training (BGMT) has already been established in one of the regions. It can be compared to a "four-star hotel," said Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi in an interview with Radio Khartia, UNN writes.

Details

These are good conditions, let's say, of such a four-star hostel. In order not to immediately scare young people with some harsh conditions, but on the contrary, to gradually immerse them in such a hobo-style, in which we lived a little during the hostilities - the minister noted.

Lisovyi did not specify which region he was referring to, but noted that it is quite safe. According to him, this training ground is already operating and is ready to accept young people from all over Ukraine for training, not just from its own region.

The minister also clarified that similar training grounds for students have already been created in several other regions. Lisovyi noted that while university studies are conducted remotely for security reasons, military training should preferably be conducted in person.

For this, bases that are already being created in relatively safe regions can be used - the minister said.

Addition

The Rada adopted a bill that provides for mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students. Educational institutions must ensure the completion of the training.