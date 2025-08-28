Cyberpolice and PFU warn against fake pension messages

$41.320.08
Exclusive
01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 76457 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 43979 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 51328 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 96803 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 40701 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 348 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 8312 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 147423 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 149936 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 231959 views
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Hungary
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 98269 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 129682 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 131385 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 125800 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 157823 views
The New York Times
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Cyberpolice and PFU warn against fake pension messages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The Cyberpolice and the Pension Fund of Ukraine warn about fake messages regarding changes in pension accrual rules. Users are urged not to follow suspicious links and to trust only official sources of information.

Cyberpolice and PFU warn against fake pension messages

The Cyberpolice and the Pension Fund of Ukraine warn citizens about the spread of fake messages regarding alleged changes to pension accrual rules from September 1. This is stated on the official Telegram channel of the Cyberpolice Department, writes UNN.

Details

The Cyberpolice of Ukraine warns that in recent days, posts have appeared in popular Telegram channels with millions of followers, where users are offered to select their year of birth and follow a special link to find out "new pension rules."

The Pension Fund and the Cyberpolice emphasize that this is false information.

Such messages have nothing in common with official clarifications from state bodies. Similar publications are manipulative: they use sensitive topics to attract users' attention and encourage them to go to third-party resources

— the Cyberpolice states.

Official information about pensions, subsidies, and benefits is published only on the websites of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and through state channels. The Cyberpolice urges not to trust messages from dubious sources and not to follow suspicious links.

In Telegram, fraudsters lure with bonuses and free communication to steal subscriber data13.08.25, 16:59 • 4745 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Pension Fund of Ukraine