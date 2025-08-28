Cyberpolice and PFU warn against fake pension messages

The Cyberpolice and the Pension Fund of Ukraine warn citizens about the spread of fake messages regarding alleged changes to pension accrual rules from September 1. This is stated on the official Telegram channel of the Cyberpolice Department, writes UNN.

Details

The Cyberpolice of Ukraine warns that in recent days, posts have appeared in popular Telegram channels with millions of followers, where users are offered to select their year of birth and follow a special link to find out "new pension rules."

The Pension Fund and the Cyberpolice emphasize that this is false information.

Such messages have nothing in common with official clarifications from state bodies. Similar publications are manipulative: they use sensitive topics to attract users' attention and encourage them to go to third-party resources — the Cyberpolice states.

Official information about pensions, subsidies, and benefits is published only on the websites of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and through state channels. The Cyberpolice urges not to trust messages from dubious sources and not to follow suspicious links.

