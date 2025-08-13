In Telegram, fraudsters lure with bonuses and free communication to steal subscriber data

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7898 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 12618 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 28492 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 36038 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 66904 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 36297 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62191 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 68503 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35038 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 82109 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 66703 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 46330 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 24082 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 49045 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 28301 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 66904 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62191 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 68503 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 82109 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 56290 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 2070 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 14215 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47296 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 67656 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 30273 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

In Telegram, fraudsters lure with bonuses and free communication to steal subscriber data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2390 views

Fraudsters on Telegram are spreading fake offers from mobile operators, promising bonuses and free internet. The criminals' goal is to steal personal data and gain access to bank accounts.

In Telegram, fraudsters lure with bonuses and free communication to steal subscriber data

Scammers on Telegram are spreading fake offers from mobile operators – from cash bonuses to free internet – to steal personal data and gain access to bank accounts. This was reported by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Telegram, scammers occasionally spread messages about bonuses or free communication from mobile operators. Such messages contain links to phishing pages that look like real operator websites, or other third-party resources.

- the post says.

What scammers might promise

  • 500 hryvnias for communication or to a card for every subscriber;
    • bonuses for free tariff usage;
      • free communication and internet.

        The scammers' goal is to steal your personal data and use it in number theft schemes to gain access to bank accounts

        - law enforcement warns.

        They also give advice on how not to be deceived:

        • always check information through official sources. Interested in a promotion? Go to your mobile operator's official website;
          • do not click on suspicious links from SMS, messengers, or email;
            • check the websites where you enter personal data;
              • get a separate SIM card for communicating with the bank and do not disclose your financial number. Link it to your passport or sign a contract with the operator.

                "Diia.Card" is now available: how to apply for state payments on your smartphone8/13/25, 12:59 PM • 3438 views

                Alona Utkina

                SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
                National Police of Ukraine
                Telegram