In Telegram, fraudsters lure with bonuses and free communication to steal subscriber data

Scammers on Telegram are spreading fake offers from mobile operators – from cash bonuses to free internet – to steal personal data and gain access to bank accounts. This was reported by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Telegram, scammers occasionally spread messages about bonuses or free communication from mobile operators. Such messages contain links to phishing pages that look like real operator websites, or other third-party resources. - the post says.

What scammers might promise

500 hryvnias for communication or to a card for every subscriber;

bonuses for free tariff usage;

free communication and internet.

The scammers' goal is to steal your personal data and use it in number theft schemes to gain access to bank accounts - law enforcement warns.

They also give advice on how not to be deceived:

always check information through official sources. Interested in a promotion? Go to your mobile operator's official website;

do not click on suspicious links from SMS, messengers, or email;

check the websites where you enter personal data;

get a separate SIM card for communicating with the bank and do not disclose your financial number. Link it to your passport or sign a contract with the operator.

