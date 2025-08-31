Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse

$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Menu
Tags
Authors
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
August 30, 11:45 PM
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM
Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani leader Aliyev at the SCO summit
August 31, 06:52 AM
Chornomorsk and surrounding areas are without power after enemy drone attack - Odesa OVA report
August 31, 07:00 AM
Drones were intercepted over Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions, and several more UAVs visited other parts of the Russian Federation.
August 31, 07:27 AM
Tensions rise between Director of National Intelligence and CIA leadership in the US - Media
August 31, 07:48 AM
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicopters
August 31, 10:07 AM
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph
August 30, 10:03 AM
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
August 29, 12:47 PM
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
August 29, 12:35 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
August 29, 12:28 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Germany
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
August 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Fake news
S-400 missile system
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8

Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

On the night of September 7-8, a lunar eclipse will occur, during which the Earth's satellite will turn red, and Saturn will be visible next to it. The full phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:30 PM Kyiv time and will last until 9:52 PM.

Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse

On the night of September 7-8, Earth's inhabitants will be able to witness a lunar eclipse. Our planet's satellite will turn red, and next to it will be a bright star-like object – the planet Saturn. This is reported by UNN with reference to universemagazine.com.

Details

This full moon is often called the Corn Moon – it will be special due to the red hue of the Moon.

The Earth will be positioned between the Sun and its own satellite, and our planet's shadow will fall on the Moon. In this case, the Moon takes on a dark crimson color.

The exact moment of the Corn Full Moon is 19:08 GMT. According to Kyiv time, the penumbral phase will begin at 18:28. It will be visible with the help of special instruments – however, not everyone in Ukraine will be able to do so.

The sun in Kyiv will set only 4 minutes after that, so everything will begin in a bright sky.

The full phase of the eclipse will begin at 20:30 Kyiv time and last until 21:52. The maximum will be at 21:11. By this time, it will be dark enough throughout Ukraine, so not everyone will be able to see this unique phenomenon.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an asteroid known as 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth, but is quite likely to collide with the Moon in late 2032.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Ukraine
Kyiv