Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse

On the night of September 7-8, Earth's inhabitants will be able to witness a lunar eclipse. Our planet's satellite will turn red, and next to it will be a bright star-like object – the planet Saturn. This is reported by UNN with reference to universemagazine.com.

Details

This full moon is often called the Corn Moon – it will be special due to the red hue of the Moon.

The Earth will be positioned between the Sun and its own satellite, and our planet's shadow will fall on the Moon. In this case, the Moon takes on a dark crimson color.

The exact moment of the Corn Full Moon is 19:08 GMT. According to Kyiv time, the penumbral phase will begin at 18:28. It will be visible with the help of special instruments – however, not everyone in Ukraine will be able to do so.

The sun in Kyiv will set only 4 minutes after that, so everything will begin in a bright sky.

The full phase of the eclipse will begin at 20:30 Kyiv time and last until 21:52. The maximum will be at 21:11. By this time, it will be dark enough throughout Ukraine, so not everyone will be able to see this unique phenomenon.

Recall

