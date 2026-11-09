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A tax evasion scheme amounting to UAH 12.4 million was uncovered at a defense enterprise in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

An official is suspected of underreporting taxes by UAH 12.4 million. The enterprise fully compensated the losses and paid the tax.

A tax evasion scheme amounting to UAH 12.4 million was uncovered at a defense enterprise in Vinnytsia region

An official of a defense enterprise was notified of suspicion of tax evasion amounting to UAH 12.4 million. The damages caused to the state have been fully reimbursed by the enterprise. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Field of Defense of the Southern Region, an official of a defense industry enterprise was notified of suspicion of deliberate tax evasion on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

During the pretrial investigation, the full reimbursement of the damages caused to the state and the return of UAH 12.4 million to the budget were ensured.

According to the investigation, an official of an enterprise that fulfills orders for the needs of the security and defense sector entered inaccurate information into its financial statements for 2023.

In particular, she understated revenue from the sale of products by nearly UAH 95.2 million, and the cost of the products sold by more than UAH 31.4 million.

As a result, the enterprise declared less profit than it had actually received, and the submitted statements did not correspond to its accounting records.

Consequently, UAH 12.4 million in corporate income tax that the enterprise was required to pay to the state did not reach the state budget.

After the enterprise voluntarily paid the unpaid tax and fully reimbursed the damages, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to release the suspect from criminal liability.

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Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
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Vinnytsia Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine