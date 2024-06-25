A sleep timer may appear in the YouTube app

The YouTube app may soon have a new feature: a sleep timer. This feature is already commonplace in podcasts and music apps, allowing users to specify when to stop playback, which is especially useful for use before bedtime. Android Authority writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that users will be able to set a timer, specifying the hours and/or minutes until playback stops. The timer will be displayed as a notification, making it easy to reset it or continue watching if necessary.

Although YouTube Music already has a sleep timer feature, its introduction to the main YouTube app seems like a belated but very useful innovation.

Android users are currently forced to use third-party apps for this function, while iPhone users can set a system-wide timer to stop media playback.

Experts also hope that in the future, YouTube will add an "end of video" option for the timer, similar to the "end of song" feature in YouTube Music.

The date of implementation of the new feature has not yet been announced.

Google massively cancels YouTube Premium subscriptions that are purchased at a lower price through a VPN