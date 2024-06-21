Google massively cancels YouTube Premium subscriptions that are purchased at a lower price through a VPN

Google has started canceling the subscription of users on YouTube Premium who purchased it through VPNs in other countries where the subscription costs less. This became known from complaints from users on the platform Reddit, reports UNN.



It is noted that many users have recently started complaining that YouTube has suddenly canceled their Premium subscriptions. All of these cases are united by the fact that users used a VPN to subscribe to YouTube Premium at a lower price than what is available for their home market.

In particular , one of the users saidthat thanks to the VPN, he signed up through Ukraine. However, now they can't renew their subscription using the same card. According to him, YouTube requires a card with an address in the country of subscription.

Another user complainedthat he received an email from YouTube stating that "the country of registration is incorrect" along with a link to renew the subscription.



YouTube offers different Premium prices for certain markets to better match the purchasing power of the local currency and the expectations of local consumers.

So many people have used a VPN connection to disguise their country of origin and take advantage of this regional pricing.

For example, one of the most common countries for such bypass subscriptions is Ukraine. Our YouTube Premium subscription costs UAH 99 per month, or about 2 2.44 at the current exchange rate. For comparison, in the US, the same subscription costs долара 13.99 per month.

At the same time, after such a subscription, Premium will work even without a VPN. Thus, using a VPN with a Ukrainian IP address, you could save more than доларів 100 a year.



