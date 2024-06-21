Google massively cancels YouTube Premium subscriptions that are purchased at a lower price through a VPN

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188596 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233019 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143052 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368921 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181715 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149616 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197905 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90160 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84821 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101109 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98863 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118452 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 552 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3964 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11520 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13175 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17207 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Google massively cancels YouTube Premium subscriptions that are purchased at a lower price through a VPN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16700 views

Google has started canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased through VPNs in countries where subscriptions are cheaper, as users complained on Reddit that their subscriptions are being canceled due to using VPNs to subscribe at lower prices in other markets.

Google massively cancels YouTube Premium subscriptions that are purchased at a lower price through a VPN

Google has started canceling the subscription of users on YouTube Premium who purchased it through VPNs in other countries where the subscription costs less. This became known from complaints from users on the platform Reddit, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that many users have recently started complaining that YouTube has suddenly canceled their Premium subscriptions. All of these cases are united by the fact that users used a VPN to subscribe to YouTube Premium at a lower price than what is available for their home market.

In particular , one of the users saidthat thanks to the VPN, he signed up through Ukraine. However, now they can't renew their subscription using the same card. According to him, YouTube requires a card with an address in the country of subscription.

Another user complainedthat he received an email from YouTube stating that "the country of registration is incorrect" along with a link to renew the subscription.

Google announced new features in Gmail based on Gemini AI 15.05.24, 18:42 • 105573 views

Context

YouTube offers different Premium prices for certain markets to better match the purchasing power of the local currency and the expectations of local consumers.

So many people have used a VPN connection to disguise their country of origin and take advantage of this regional pricing.

For example, one of the most common countries for such bypass subscriptions is Ukraine. Our YouTube Premium subscription costs UAH 99 per month, or about 2 2.44 at the current exchange rate. For comparison, in the US, the same subscription costs долара 13.99 per month.

At the same time, after such a subscription, Premium will work even without a VPN. Thus, using a VPN with a Ukrainian IP address, you could save more than доларів 100 a year.

Recall

YouTube is introducing a new tool in Creator Studiothat will require content creators to label realistic videos created using artificial intelligence.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States
Ukraine
Google
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31