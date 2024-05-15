Google announced new features in Gmail based on Gemini AI

Google is planning to integrate Gemini AI into its Gmail service , which will provide users with a number of new features. This was reported by UNN with reference to the annual Google I/O 2024 developer conference.

Details

The first announced feature is email sorting powered by AI. Gemini is expected to help users sort emails by subject, and the AI will also be able to make a summary of all missed emails.

It is expected that the sorting and summarizing features will be available this month, and the Gemini questions feature will be launched in July.

OpenAI is preparing a search product, challenging Google

So, instead of wasting time reading all the emails, you can use Gemini as a "CliffsNotes" tool that allows you to summarize these emails. You can also tell it the subject line and the AI will provide you with a summary of everything you missed, without you having to open any emails.

In addition, artificial intelligence will eliminate the need for users to manually process numerous incoming email attachments and organize them in Google Drive cloud storage, creating pivot tables from them. These can include invoices, checks, and other attachments.

A similar feature will be available for regular Google Meet users. So, if you missed an online meeting, instead of watching the recording, you can ask Gemini to tell you the main points of the meeting, which will allow you to get up to speed with your team.

And the last function is an AI search by email. So, you can ask Gemini "When will my shoes arrive?" and AI will automatically find the answer for you in your inbox.

Recall

Google is introducing AI-powered search with the Gemini model to provide direct answers and planning capabilities, such as meal and vacation plans, as well as visual search with video.

Artificial intelligence requires large amounts of electricity and complicates the transition to carbon-free technologies