OpenAI is preparing a search product, challenging Google

OpenAI is developing a feature for ChatGPT that can search the Internet and cite sources in the results, potentially competing with Google and search startup Perplexity, owned by Alphabet Inc. citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the source, the feature will allow users to ask ChatGPT questions and receive answers that use details from the web with links to sources such as Wikipedia entries and blog posts. One version of the product also uses images along with written answers to questions when relevant. If a user asked ChatGPT how to replace a doorknob, for example, the results might include a diagram illustrating the task, the source said.

Supplement

OpenAI is under immense pressure to expand the capabilities of its best-known product, as a growing list of competitors are pushing out chatbots and search has proven to be a key area of interest for the artificial intelligence industry.

Perplexity has gained popularity (and a $1 billion valuation) for offering an AI-powered search engine that emphasizes accuracy and citation. Google is also looking to reimagine its core experience with AI-powered search, and is expected to unveil the latest plans for its Gemini AI models at its annual I/O event next week.