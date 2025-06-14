A security guard is wanted in the US for the murder of two Minnesota politicians

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
06:01 PM • 8968 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 21382 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 27949 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 29201 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 46211 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 45867 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 94047 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68342 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58157 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59399 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.7m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news
Israel launched new airstrikes on Iran, killing 2 peopleJune 14, 11:35 AM • 11643 views
IDF showed footage of the destruction of Iranian ballistic missile launchersJune 14, 01:15 PM • 11369 views
A large-scale fire broke out in a 67-story skyscraper in Dubai: almost 4,000 people were evacuatedJune 14, 01:30 PM • 12604 views
A man died in Kyiv while trying to escape from a car on the way to the TCC: what the military saysJune 14, 02:27 PM • 5866 views
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in Kyiv04:03 PM • 12073 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 23739 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 95017 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 159072 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 165934 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 180271 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 94047 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 47955 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 97719 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 77776 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 142455 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

A security guard is wanted in the US for the murder of two Minnesota politicians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Vance Boelter is suspected of killing MP Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as injuring Senator John Hoffman and his wife. A list with 70 names was found in the suspect's car.

A security guard is wanted in the US for the murder of two Minnesota politicians

The United States Police has declared a search for an employee of a security company - Vance Boelter, who is suspected of killing two politicians from Minnesota and their spouses on Saturday, June 14. Governor Tim Walz called the attack "an act of targeted political violence." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN

Details

The suspect in the murder and attempted murder of two Minnesota lawmakers has been identified as Vance Boelter, CNN was told by two law enforcement officials briefed on the case.

"Boelter is 57 years old and, according to a law enforcement official, works for the Praetorian Guard Security security company. The company's website states that Boelter is the director of security patrol and has trained in the US military," CNN said in a statement.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, June 14, in the state of Minnesota, as a result of armed attacks, a representative of the legislature, Melissa Hortman, and her husband were killed, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured.

A list of names of abortion specialists, human rights activists and Minnesota legislators was found in the suspect's car. A Father's Day card was also found in a bag with ammunition.

The Minnesota Patrol Service discovered "No Kings" cards in the car of the suspect in the armed attack on politicians. Organizers canceled protests after the attack on two lawmakers.

The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversary14.06.25, 20:14 • 3272 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Minnesota
Tim Walz
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9