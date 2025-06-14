A security guard is wanted in the US for the murder of two Minnesota politicians

The United States Police has declared a search for an employee of a security company - Vance Boelter, who is suspected of killing two politicians from Minnesota and their spouses on Saturday, June 14. Governor Tim Walz called the attack "an act of targeted political violence." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN,

Details

The suspect in the murder and attempted murder of two Minnesota lawmakers has been identified as Vance Boelter, CNN was told by two law enforcement officials briefed on the case.

"Boelter is 57 years old and, according to a law enforcement official, works for the Praetorian Guard Security security company. The company's website states that Boelter is the director of security patrol and has trained in the US military," CNN said in a statement.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, June 14, in the state of Minnesota, as a result of armed attacks, a representative of the legislature, Melissa Hortman, and her husband were killed, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured.

A list of names of abortion specialists, human rights activists and Minnesota legislators was found in the suspect's car. A Father's Day card was also found in a bag with ammunition.

The Minnesota Patrol Service discovered "No Kings" cards in the car of the suspect in the armed attack on politicians. Organizers canceled protests after the attack on two lawmakers.

