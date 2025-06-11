$41.560.06
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
04:32 PM

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy

01:57 PM

"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

June 11, 12:47 PM

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

June 11, 12:09 PM

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

June 11, 07:03 AM

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

June 11, 07:00 AM

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

June 11, 06:29 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

June 10, 05:49 PM

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

A secret SBU agent told about the infiltration into Sivkovych's office and the detention of Kulinich

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 1090 views

Even before the invasion, the SBU infiltrated an agent into the office of Sivkovych, who was engaged in recruiting spies and collecting data for the Russian Federation. Kulinich blocked information about the Russian offensive.

A secret SBU agent told about the infiltration into Sivkovych's office and the detention of Kulinich

Even before the full-scale invasion, the SBU infiltrated its agent into the Moscow office, which was headed by Volodymyr Sivkovych, who is suspected of treason. The ex-regional cooperated with the Russian special services, conducted special operations in Ukraine and recruited spies inside the country. This was stated by a secret agent of the Security Service of Ukraine in an interview with Dmytro Gordon, reports UNN.

Details

While working undercover, the SBU agent held the position of driver-assistant, gained the trust of Sivkovych, and collected data on the work of the office controlled by the Russian special services.

Among the tasks of the office was the search and recruitment of potential agents, data collection, infiltration of its agents into various government structures in Ukraine. In fact, it was a real mole farm where agents were grown. The office also organized the transfer to Ukraine of special equipment for covert recording of certain individuals. The traitor prepared information for the FSB on the political situation in Ukraine: a review of movements, currents, trends. Many sociological studies were conducted (note: the results of which were adjusted in a way that was beneficial to the Russian Federation) 

– said the SBU agent.

He also spoke about the work for the Russian Federation of the former head of the Crimean Department of the SBU, Oleg Kulinich. We remind you that he was personally detained in 2022 by the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.

Kulinich was a top agent of the Russian Federation. After his arrest, the FSB accused Sivkovych of failing the largest operation they had been planning for more than a year. The SBU is actively purging "moles". Vasyl Malyuk has done a tremendous job of cleansing the special service, and it is still ongoing. This is the most effective work in this area in the Service for the entire time. It was during the cadence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the real fight against traitors began. And the case with Kulinich is evidence of this struggle 

– the agent emphasized.

His testimony is confirmed by two former subordinates of Kulinich from the Crimean Department of the SBU. According to them, Kulinich deliberately destroyed the work of the unit: he appointed unprofessional people to positions, set tasks not related to the tasks of the Crimean Main Directorate, violated internal security rules, collected information that the enemy could then use for the offensive, blocked the investigation of high-profile cases against traitors, etc.

The case of former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovich has been transferred to court 20.05.25, 12:12

Kulinich destroyed the work from within. That is, in reality, it was sabotage, the destruction of an existing effective body 

– said the employees of the Service.

They also said that on the night of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Kulinich personally forbade reporting to Kyiv about the Russian offensive on Kherson region.

At three o'clock in the morning, the duty officer reported that the units of the Russian army had already been deployed in battle formation. This information was not, according to Kulinich's instructions, provided to the central office of the SBU 

– the employee of the Service summed up.

We remind you that ex-regional Volodymyr Sivkovych held the position of Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine during the presidency of Yanukovych. After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled to the Russian Federation. He is currently a suspect in treason and the creation of a criminal organization.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Vasyl Malyuk
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
