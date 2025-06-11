A secret SBU agent told about the infiltration into Sivkovych's office and the detention of Kulinich
Kyiv • UNN
Even before the invasion, the SBU infiltrated an agent into the office of Sivkovych, who was engaged in recruiting spies and collecting data for the Russian Federation. Kulinich blocked information about the Russian offensive.
Even before the full-scale invasion, the SBU infiltrated its agent into the Moscow office, which was headed by Volodymyr Sivkovych, who is suspected of treason. The ex-regional cooperated with the Russian special services, conducted special operations in Ukraine and recruited spies inside the country. This was stated by a secret agent of the Security Service of Ukraine in an interview with Dmytro Gordon, reports UNN.
Details
While working undercover, the SBU agent held the position of driver-assistant, gained the trust of Sivkovych, and collected data on the work of the office controlled by the Russian special services.
Among the tasks of the office was the search and recruitment of potential agents, data collection, infiltration of its agents into various government structures in Ukraine. In fact, it was a real mole farm where agents were grown. The office also organized the transfer to Ukraine of special equipment for covert recording of certain individuals. The traitor prepared information for the FSB on the political situation in Ukraine: a review of movements, currents, trends. Many sociological studies were conducted (note: the results of which were adjusted in a way that was beneficial to the Russian Federation)
He also spoke about the work for the Russian Federation of the former head of the Crimean Department of the SBU, Oleg Kulinich. We remind you that he was personally detained in 2022 by the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.
Kulinich was a top agent of the Russian Federation. After his arrest, the FSB accused Sivkovych of failing the largest operation they had been planning for more than a year. The SBU is actively purging "moles". Vasyl Malyuk has done a tremendous job of cleansing the special service, and it is still ongoing. This is the most effective work in this area in the Service for the entire time. It was during the cadence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the real fight against traitors began. And the case with Kulinich is evidence of this struggle
His testimony is confirmed by two former subordinates of Kulinich from the Crimean Department of the SBU. According to them, Kulinich deliberately destroyed the work of the unit: he appointed unprofessional people to positions, set tasks not related to the tasks of the Crimean Main Directorate, violated internal security rules, collected information that the enemy could then use for the offensive, blocked the investigation of high-profile cases against traitors, etc.
The case of former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovich has been transferred to court20.05.25, 12:12 • 2588 views
Kulinich destroyed the work from within. That is, in reality, it was sabotage, the destruction of an existing effective body
They also said that on the night of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Kulinich personally forbade reporting to Kyiv about the Russian offensive on Kherson region.
At three o'clock in the morning, the duty officer reported that the units of the Russian army had already been deployed in battle formation. This information was not, according to Kulinich's instructions, provided to the central office of the SBU
We remind you that ex-regional Volodymyr Sivkovych held the position of Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine during the presidency of Yanukovych. After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled to the Russian Federation. He is currently a suspect in treason and the creation of a criminal organization.