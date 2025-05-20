The case of former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovich has been transferred to court
Kyiv • UNN
The case of former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovich and three employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation has been transferred to court. They are accused of treason and participation in a criminal organization.
An indictment has been sent to court against the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Volodymyr Sivkovych, as well as three employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.
Details
"Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have sent to court an indictment against the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and three employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation," the statement reads. According to the OGP, the former official is accused under the articles of the Criminal Code of participating in a criminal organization and treason, and the FSB of the Russian Federation employees are accused of creating, managing and participating in a criminal organization, as well as espionage.
According to the investigation, the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, while in Russia, was involved in secret cooperation with the FSB. He acted under the direct supervision of representatives of the special service of the aggressor state and transmitted to them information received from the then head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - an officer on special assignments of the SBU leadership who was in office at that time. "Currently, the indictment against the former head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on charges of treason, participation in a criminal organization, unauthorized abandonment of the place of service and seizure of weapons is under consideration in court," law enforcement officers report.
Let us remind you
In December 2023, the SBU collected new evidence of treason by the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Volodymyr Sivkovych, and announced a new suspicion to him