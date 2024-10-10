Second Russian MiG-31K arrives in Belarus - "Gayun"

A second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Air Force has landed at the Machulishcha airfield in Belarus, the Belaruski Gayun monitoring telegram channel reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Yesterday, one MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force arrived at the Machulishcha airfield.

For the first time in 1.5 years, a MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Air Force - “Belaruski Gayun” - arrived in Belarus

Additionally, the MiG-31K aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal airborne ballistic missile.