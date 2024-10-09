For the first time in 1.5 years, a MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Air Force - “Belaruski Gayun” - arrived in Belarus

A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which can carry X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, has arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. The last time this type of aircraft was in Belarus was in April last year.

This is reported by the monitoring channel “Belaruski Gayun”, reports UNN.

Details

According to our information, a MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces is currently landing at the Machulishchi airfield. It is the MiG-31K fighter jets that can carry hypersonic X-47M2 Kinzhal air-to-ground missiles and are capable of launching them at a distance of 2,000 km - the channel reports.

It is noted that the last time a pair of MiG-31 K fighters were in Belarus was 1.5 years ago - on April 6, 2023.

Recall

On April 6, 2023, three MiG-31Ks of the Russian Air Force flew from Belarus to Russia.