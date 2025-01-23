A schoolgirl was beaten in Obolon district of Kyiv: police have already identified the teenagers

The police have already identified the teenagers suspected of beating a minor girl in Obolon district in Kyiv. UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

"At this time, the police have already identified the teenagers," the statement said.

The video of the incident, in which the teenagers take turns hitting the girl's face, was posted on social media on January 23 in the evening.

"Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the beating of a minor girl by a group of girls (part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office said.

