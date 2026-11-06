School bus crashes in France, injuries reported

A school bus crashed in eastern France. Officials reported this, adding that there were "several people injured." UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Details

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the town of Lent, northeast of Lyon, approximately 55 km from the Swiss border.

The town's mayor, Yves Christen, told French media that the bus "went off the road and crashed into a tree in a ditch," while the Ain prefecture and the education minister stated that there were "several people injured."

Seventy people are "involved," the mayor of Lent said regarding the crash, as quoted by BFM TV.

France's Education Minister Édouard Geffray said the accident involved a school bus, while Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said he was heading to the scene.

Geffray told reporters that he sympathized with the "students injured in the accident" and that "it is always difficult when our children become victims of such accidents."

Emergency services are working at the scene, and a helicopter has also been dispatched.