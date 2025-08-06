A Russian serviceman shot dead a civilian who was trying to leave a frontline village

In Donetsk region, a Russian occupation serviceman killed a civilian who was trying to leave the frontline village of Udachne. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A video of the tragedy appeared on one of the Telegram channels. The footage shows a man with a suitcase walking along the side of the road. At that moment, a Russian soldier opens targeted fire from an automatic weapon from an ambush in a ruined building and fatally wounds him.

Prosecutors of Donetsk region have already launched an investigation. Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial investigation is being carried out by SBU investigators under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the specific individuals involved in the murder.

"This is already the third recorded case of civilians being shot by occupation forces in the region this year," the prosecutor's office noted.

It is important to note that the killing of civilians is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and is classified as a war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement officers continue to collect evidence to transfer cases to international courts.

Ordered to shoot civilian cars in Kyiv region: another Russian commander was served with a notice of suspicion