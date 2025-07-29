Ordered to shoot civilian cars in Kyiv region: another Russian commander was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have identified the Russian commander who ordered the shooting of cars with civilians trying to escape during the occupation of part of the Kyiv region in 2022. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers committed this crime in March 2022: they set up combat positions between the settlements of Berezivka and Buzova in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. They shot at civilian cars with peaceful people who were trying to leave the occupation in the direction of Zhytomyr.

According to the investigation, the criminal orders were given by Roman Nikolaenko, Chief of Staff of the 5th Separate Guards Tank Tatsinskaya Red Banner Order of Suvorov Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Due to the crimes of the Russians on this section of the road, 22 people died, including a minor child. Another 37 people were recognized as victims, seven people received injuries of varying severity. One of the women became disabled as a result of her injuries.

The Russian army officer has been charged under Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war, war crimes). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement on the anniversary of the terrorist attack in Olenivka. In 2022, the Russians killed more than 50 captured Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal, and about 150 more were wounded.