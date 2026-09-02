Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne: three people injured

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
02:10 PM • 316 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 14005 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
12:20 PM • 15142 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
10:36 AM • 14093 views
EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 21008 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
09:39 AM • 14635 views
Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU
09:19 AM • 12747 views
Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search
Exclusive
September 2, 06:38 AM • 18044 views
Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed
September 2, 05:00 AM • 33760 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
September 2, 04:31 AM • 20421 views
Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
41%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a childPhotoSeptember 2, 04:23 AM • 12199 views
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel and nearly 2,000 UAVsPhotoSeptember 2, 04:44 AM • 9776 views
SBU and DIU prevented FSB terrorist attack against a leader of Russian oppositionSeptember 2, 05:10 AM • 11165 views
Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in regionPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 06:21 AM • 8300 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 21095 views
Publications
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 13984 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited12:20 PM • 15124 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 20994 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 21149 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?PhotoSeptember 2, 05:00 AM • 33750 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Crimea
Odesa
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 30575 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 27452 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 33512 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 31174 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 31179 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne: three people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

A Russian jet-powered UAV attacked the Rivne region on September 2. A house and an outbuilding were damaged, and three people sustained minor injuries.

Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne: three people injured

A Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne on September 2. Three people were injured and damage was reported in the Rivne region as a result of the Russian attack. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force and Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

What Russia used to attack the Rivne region

Shortly after 16:00 on September 2, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy jet-powered UAV heading toward the city of Rivne. 

After that, local public channels reported hearing the sound of an explosion in Rivne.

"The Rivne region came under an enemy air attack," Regional Military Administration head Koval confirmed.

The Rivne region lies in western Ukraine. It began noticing the penetration of Russian jet-powered drones into the area in August. Monitoring resources estimated the route covered at 850 to more than 900 km.

What was damaged as a result of the Russian attack in the Rivne region

A private residential house and an outbuilding were damaged, Koval said.

Were there any casualties

"Preliminarily, three people suffered minor injuries," Koval reported.

"All relevant services are already working at the site. We are resolving the issue of providing temporary housing to the affected family," the Regional Military Administration head said.

Russia increased its use of jet-powered drones against Ukraine fivefold in July — Ihnat31.08.26, 15:59 • 2910 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Rivne