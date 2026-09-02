Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne: three people injured

A Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne on September 2. Three people were injured and damage was reported in the Rivne region as a result of the Russian attack. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force and Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

What Russia used to attack the Rivne region

Shortly after 16:00 on September 2, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy jet-powered UAV heading toward the city of Rivne.

After that, local public channels reported hearing the sound of an explosion in Rivne.

"The Rivne region came under an enemy air attack," Regional Military Administration head Koval confirmed.

The Rivne region lies in western Ukraine. It began noticing the penetration of Russian jet-powered drones into the area in August. Monitoring resources estimated the route covered at 850 to more than 900 km.

What was damaged as a result of the Russian attack in the Rivne region

A private residential house and an outbuilding were damaged, Koval said.

Were there any casualties

"Preliminarily, three people suffered minor injuries," Koval reported.

"All relevant services are already working at the site. We are resolving the issue of providing temporary housing to the affected family," the Regional Military Administration head said.

Russia increased its use of jet-powered drones against Ukraine fivefold in July — Ihnat