A Russian FPV drone struck the Kherson Art Museum

On the morning of August 20, a Russian FPV drone struck the building of the Kherson Regional Art Museum and an adjacent utility structure. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire; there were no fatalities.

Additionally

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, the enemy attacked the "Aurora" store with a drone, where shoppers and staff were present; a fire broke out.

In Kyiv region, the number of people injured in a Russian shelling attack has risen to 8; efforts to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing.

Recall

Zhytomyr region came under another Russian attack; the enemy targeted logistics infrastructure.