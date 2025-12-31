Road accident involving a regional military administration car occurred in Vinnytsia region, director of defense department dismissed - RMA

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
10:25 AM • 4298 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 8006 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8148 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 8962 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 11119 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13388 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 26086 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60788 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41159 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34650 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.3m/s
76%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 10048 views
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 4794 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 14201 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 7210 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 3342 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 51067 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 53785 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 48710 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 75977 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 73256 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 834 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 17583 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60788 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 28704 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 40076 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

Road accident involving a regional military administration car occurred in Vinnytsia region, director of defense department dismissed - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The director of the Department of Defense Work of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration was dismissed after a road accident involving a service car. The driver of the Ford Ranger, who caused the accident, refused to be tested for alcohol intoxication.

Road accident involving a regional military administration car occurred in Vinnytsia region, director of defense department dismissed - RMA

A road accident involving a car of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration occurred in the Vinnytsia region. After clarifying the details of the accident, the director of the Department of Defense Work and Law Enforcement of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration was dismissed from his post, said Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

It became known from the mass media about a road accident involving a car of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration. Currently, the competent authorities are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

- Zabolotna reported late last night.

Today, the patrol police of Vinnytsia region stated that "patrol officers drew up administrative materials against the driver who caused the accident and showed signs of intoxication."

It is reported that "last night, inspectors received a call about an accident without injuries on Olga Kobylyanska Street. At the scene, it was established that the driver of a Ford Ranger did not choose a safe speed, lost control, and crashed into a gas regulating point."

"While talking to the driver, patrol officers noticed signs of alcohol intoxication, namely: the smell of alcohol from the mouth, impaired coordination of movements, pronounced trembling of the fingers, so they offered to undergo a test with a Drager device or go to a medical facility. The offender refused," the patrol police reported.

"Patrol officers drew up 2 protocols against the 55-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger: under Part 1 of Article 130 (Driving a vehicle while intoxicated) and under Article 124 (Violation of traffic rules that caused an accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the report says.

The patrol did not name the persons involved, but showed a photo of the damaged car with an inscription.

"After clarifying all the details of yesterday's road accident involving a car of the regional administration, I inform you about the decisions I have made. Today I signed an order to dismiss Kostiantyn Eduardovych Menshikov from the post of director of the Department of Defense Work and Law Enforcement of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration," Zabolotna said.

"Kostiantyn is a combat veteran, he personally participated in strengthening the defensive lines in the east of our country, and made efforts to strengthen the defense capability of Vinnytsia region. Nevertheless, past merits do not give the right to unacceptable behavior. Officials who undermine the authority of public service with their actions cannot work in government bodies," the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to her, "the damaged car, after repair, will be transferred to one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

In Kyiv, a military serviceman was involved in a road accident that killed a mother of two children; an investigation has been launched - SBI29.12.25, 13:07 • 2953 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast