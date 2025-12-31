Road accident involving a regional military administration car occurred in Vinnytsia region, director of defense department dismissed - RMA

A road accident involving a car of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration occurred in the Vinnytsia region. After clarifying the details of the accident, the director of the Department of Defense Work and Law Enforcement of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration was dismissed from his post, said Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

It became known from the mass media about a road accident involving a car of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration. Currently, the competent authorities are establishing the circumstances of the accident. - Zabolotna reported late last night.

Today, the patrol police of Vinnytsia region stated that "patrol officers drew up administrative materials against the driver who caused the accident and showed signs of intoxication."

It is reported that "last night, inspectors received a call about an accident without injuries on Olga Kobylyanska Street. At the scene, it was established that the driver of a Ford Ranger did not choose a safe speed, lost control, and crashed into a gas regulating point."

"While talking to the driver, patrol officers noticed signs of alcohol intoxication, namely: the smell of alcohol from the mouth, impaired coordination of movements, pronounced trembling of the fingers, so they offered to undergo a test with a Drager device or go to a medical facility. The offender refused," the patrol police reported.

"Patrol officers drew up 2 protocols against the 55-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger: under Part 1 of Article 130 (Driving a vehicle while intoxicated) and under Article 124 (Violation of traffic rules that caused an accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the report says.

The patrol did not name the persons involved, but showed a photo of the damaged car with an inscription.

"After clarifying all the details of yesterday's road accident involving a car of the regional administration, I inform you about the decisions I have made. Today I signed an order to dismiss Kostiantyn Eduardovych Menshikov from the post of director of the Department of Defense Work and Law Enforcement of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration," Zabolotna said.

"Kostiantyn is a combat veteran, he personally participated in strengthening the defensive lines in the east of our country, and made efforts to strengthen the defense capability of Vinnytsia region. Nevertheless, past merits do not give the right to unacceptable behavior. Officials who undermine the authority of public service with their actions cannot work in government bodies," the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to her, "the damaged car, after repair, will be transferred to one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

