A reminder of success in countering the enemy at long range: SBU and "Ukrposhta" solemnly presented the "Web" postage stamp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The SBU and Ukrposhta solemnly canceled the "Web" postage stamp, dedicated to the special operation that hit 41 enemy aircraft at 4 airfields. The stamp's circulation is 300,000 copies, and a "First Day" envelope and a presentation folder have also been issued.

A reminder of success in countering the enemy at long range: SBU and "Ukrposhta" solemnly presented the "Web" postage stamp

The circulation of the stamp dedicated to the unique special operation "Spiderweb" is 300,000 copies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The SBU and Ukrposhta held a ceremonial cancellation of the stamp dedicated to the unique special operation "Spiderweb"

What is known:

  • the circulation of the postal stamp "SBU Special Operation 'Spiderweb'" is 300,000 copies;
    • a "First Day" envelope, an art card, and a presentation folder were issued for the stamp.

      During the solemn event, the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, noted that the "Spiderweb" operation was the result of a "symbiosis of intelligence and technical components."

      Reference

      The SBU reminded:

      • In June, SBU operators struck 4 Russian airfields with special combat drones;
        • as a result, 41 enemy aircraft were simultaneously hit.

          This is 34% of all Russian strategic aviation. According to various data, between 13 and 21 aircraft were irrevocably destroyed. Behind us, you can see the strategic bomber TU-22M3, as well as the TU-95MS. It was such aircraft that were hit by the Security Service of Ukraine during "Spiderweb"

          - explained Vasyl Malyuk.

          Malyuk also emphasized that "Spiderweb" has become one of the Security Service's hallmarks.

          This is a unique, multi-stage operation – a symbiosis of intelligence and technical components

          - said the Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.

          Recall

          UNN reported: the "Spiderweb" operation was successful thanks to the unique symbiosis of intelligence and technical components used by the Security Service of Ukraine. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who accelerated the process, was in contact with the SBU all the time.

