A record amount of precipitation was recorded in Kyiv on the first day of April

Kyiv • UNN
Details
According to observations of the Kyiv Joint Hydrometeorological Station, a record amount of precipitation was recorded in the capital on April 1 – 18.1 mm, which is 3.5 mm more than the previous record for this date in 1891, when 14.6 mm of precipitation fell.
