A real chance to bring to justice for the crime of aggression: Zelenskyy on the creation of a Special Tribunal against the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine provides a real, genuine chance to bring to justice for the crime of aggression, reports UNN.

Today, we are starting the process of creating a tribunal regarding the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Every war criminal must know that justice awaits him, and this also applies to Russia. And we are now seriously intensifying legal work. There is still a long way to go. In political terms, we have already made significant progress, and I am grateful to the community of ministers, the Council of Europe, and everyone who demonstrates leadership. Justice takes time, but it must happen. I am sure of it. And today's agreement and this tribunal give us a real, genuine chance to bring to justice for the crime of aggression - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that other institutions, even international ones, do not have the tools for this, and therefore it is necessary to clearly show that aggression entails punishment.

And we must do it together throughout Europe - added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine