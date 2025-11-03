$42.080.01
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10198 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11461 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18500 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
01:44 PM • 14053 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13956 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27900 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32872 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29611 views
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25270 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4696 views

The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the detention of the judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast. She is suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia, where one pedestrian died and another was injured.

A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia

The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the detention of a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast, who is suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 31, 2025, in the village of Fraha, Ivano-Frankivsk district, on the Mukachevo – Lviv highway, the judge, driving a Lexus UX 250h, did not slow down near an unregulated pedestrian crossing and hit two pedestrians. As a result of the accident, one pedestrian died on the spot, and the other sustained bodily injuries.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. A submission for the detention of the suspect and a petition for her temporary suspension from administering justice were sent to the High Council of Justice. The HCJ gave its consent to the judge's detention.

At the prosecutor's request, the High Council of Justice gave its consent to the detention of a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast. She is suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of a pedestrian and injury to another person (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the post says.

Recall

The judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast was notified of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules. While driving a Lexus, she hit two pedestrians, one of whom died and the other was injured.

Later, on the same day, the HCJ approved the detention of the judge who caused the fatal accident.

Alla Kiosak

