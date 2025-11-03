A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia

The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the detention of a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast, who is suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on October 31, 2025, in the village of Fraha, Ivano-Frankivsk district, on the Mukachevo – Lviv highway, the judge, driving a Lexus UX 250h, did not slow down near an unregulated pedestrian crossing and hit two pedestrians. As a result of the accident, one pedestrian died on the spot, and the other sustained bodily injuries.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. A submission for the detention of the suspect and a petition for her temporary suspension from administering justice were sent to the High Council of Justice. The HCJ gave its consent to the judge's detention.

At the prosecutor's request, the High Council of Justice gave its consent to the detention of a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast. She is suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of a pedestrian and injury to another person (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post says.

