A power bank explodes in a school in Kyiv region, setting a locker room on fire

A power bank exploded in the locker room of the gymnasium of the School-Lyceum №16 in Bila Tserkva, setting the locker room on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, no one was killed or injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region, according to UNN.

On January 6, at 12:18 a.m., the operational dispatch service of the Bila Tserkva district received a report of smoke in a school in Bila Tserkva, on Zelena Street. Upon arrival, the rescuers found that a fire had broken out in the locker room of the gym of the School-Lyceum №16. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. According to preliminary data, a power bank exploded in the locker room - the statement said.

It is noted that at 12:50 the fire was extinguished, no deaths or injuries were found.

