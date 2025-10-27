A police officer was exposed in Kyiv region for demanding $25,000 for "protection" of an illegal business

An employee of one of the central departments of the National Police of Ukraine and his accomplice, who demanded 25 thousand US dollars from a local entrepreneur, have been exposed and detained in Kyiv region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the law enforcement officer demanded 25 thousand US dollars from the entrepreneur for non-interference in the illegal alcohol trade in Kyiv region and "protection" from inspections.

The intermediary was detained while transferring the money. The police officer himself tried to escape, but he was quickly found.

They have been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Both were remanded in custody with bail – UAH 1 million for the law enforcement officer and UAH 2 million for the intermediary.

In Donetsk region, officials of the environmental inspection will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million from the salary fund.